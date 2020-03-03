Lorraine Schwinkendorf, 82, New Salem, passed away March 1, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Peace Church, New Salem. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at the Judson Cemetery after the service, followed by lunch at the Morton County Fair Building, New Salem.

Lorraine was born to Myrtle (Toepke) Kouch and Jim Kouch on Jan. 26, 1938. She attended school in New Salem, graduating in 1957. She married Willard Schultz and they had three sons, Jim, Jeff and adopted son, Jay Dee. She later married Donald Schwinkendorf, who became “Grampa Donnie” to all of us.

From the day she was born, Lorraine loved all things western, especially horses. Her happiest times were spent trail riding with friends and family (she could wire a horse trailer faster than anyone!). She loved “real” country music and western clothes. She spent many hours sewing western shirts for her family. She was always happiest when hosting family and friends and having a beer, hence the many stories she has given us over her lifetime, that we will share for years to come.