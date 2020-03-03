Lorraine Schwinkendorf, 82, New Salem, passed away March 1, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Peace Church, New Salem. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at the Judson Cemetery after the service, followed by lunch at the Morton County Fair Building, New Salem.
Lorraine was born to Myrtle (Toepke) Kouch and Jim Kouch on Jan. 26, 1938. She attended school in New Salem, graduating in 1957. She married Willard Schultz and they had three sons, Jim, Jeff and adopted son, Jay Dee. She later married Donald Schwinkendorf, who became “Grampa Donnie” to all of us.
From the day she was born, Lorraine loved all things western, especially horses. Her happiest times were spent trail riding with friends and family (she could wire a horse trailer faster than anyone!). She loved “real” country music and western clothes. She spent many hours sewing western shirts for her family. She was always happiest when hosting family and friends and having a beer, hence the many stories she has given us over her lifetime, that we will share for years to come.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always made her smile. Great-granddaughter Mayzee couldn't say her name, so she lovingly called her “Grandma Schwinkendoodle.” She was very proud of her sons and grandchildren. Lorraine and Donnie blessed us all with many happy years at Hart Ranch and the cabin at Lake Tschida.
Lorraine held many jobs in her lifetime, mainly bus driver, and owner of The Talk of the Town Café, her tomato soup and caramel rolls were the best! She was very involved in the original New Salem Saddle Club and the Morton County Fair.
She was preceded in death by loved ones, Willard Schultz, Donald Schwinkendorf, Jay Dee Schultz, Myrtle and Jim Kouch, brother-in-law Dennis Hoger, and dearest friend Patty Backsen.
She is survived by sister Donna Hoger, sons Jim (Vicki) Schultz, Jeff (Coleen) Schultz, grandchildren Rachel (Matt) Leonard and son Jeffrey (J.R.), Chauncy Schultz, Raelyn Schultz, Garrett (Brekka) Schultz and daughters Adley and Mayzee, Reann (Kris) Keller, and Reagan Schultz, nephew Dale (Hazel) Hoger and great-nephews Ethan and Wyatt Hoger, and very special friend Jerry Maier.
Life was never the same for Lorraine once she couldn't ride horses anymore, so ride on, Lorraine, ride on.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.