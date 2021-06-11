On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 90, Lorraine Mohl passed away in her daughter's home surrounded by family. Lorraine was born March 18, 1930, in Beulah to Ludwig Sailer and Salome Erdmann Sailer. She lived a life full of love and strong work ethic. She spent her time sewing and making delicious home cooked German meals for her family. Lorraine found great peace in her Lutheran faith and was a longtime member of the American Lutheran Church in Mandan, North Dakota. She led a life of faith and strength and her passion for God was passed along to anyone lucky enough to know her.