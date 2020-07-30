× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Funeral Mass for Lorraine Frank, 86, Dickinson, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Keith Streifel celebrating. Burial will take place at St. Pius Cemetery in Schefield.

Visitation for Lorraine will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a Rosary and Vigil being held at 6 p.m.

Lorraine Frank (Nov. 17, 1933 - July 28, 2020) passed away from cancer surrounded by her family at her home in Dickinson. She was a devout Catholic praying and reciting the rosary awaiting her passage to heaven.

Lorraine was the second child born to Leo and Barbara (Weiler) Billman of Schefield. She was baptized at St. Pius Catholic Church by Monsignor Bede Dahmus. The first six years of her life she lived in the Schefield area then her family purchased a farm in the Gaylord area. There she attended country school starting in 1940. Caring for her younger siblings and working on the farm were her daily routine.