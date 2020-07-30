A Funeral Mass for Lorraine Frank, 86, Dickinson, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Keith Streifel celebrating. Burial will take place at St. Pius Cemetery in Schefield.
Visitation for Lorraine will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a Rosary and Vigil being held at 6 p.m.
Lorraine Frank (Nov. 17, 1933 - July 28, 2020) passed away from cancer surrounded by her family at her home in Dickinson. She was a devout Catholic praying and reciting the rosary awaiting her passage to heaven.
Lorraine was the second child born to Leo and Barbara (Weiler) Billman of Schefield. She was baptized at St. Pius Catholic Church by Monsignor Bede Dahmus. The first six years of her life she lived in the Schefield area then her family purchased a farm in the Gaylord area. There she attended country school starting in 1940. Caring for her younger siblings and working on the farm were her daily routine.
On Jan. 19, 1954, Lorraine was united in marriage with Christ S. Frank at St. Pius Catholic Church. The couple made their home on the family farm and raised their family of six children. Beyond caring for her children, Lorraine cultivated a huge garden and cared for many animals on the farm. She loved her chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, and milking her beloved cows. Sunday morning you would find her preparing fresh chicken for her family to eat after church along with all her homemade specialties including fresh butter, bread, pickles, and family German dishes.
Lorraine loved dancing polka with Christ, getting together with friends and family as well as playing cards. She also loved attending Schefield events and always donated time to cook, clean or pitch in where needed for St. Pius Church. In her quiet time, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and reading. Each grandchild received a quilt especially made with love from Lorraine.
Hoping to travel as well as visit friends and family the couple retired from farm life but this was unfortunately short-lived when Christ suffered a stroke in 1994. Lorraine took on the role as care-giver for her husband and they eventually moved to Dickinson in 2001. She continued to enjoy many of her farm-life activities in town including gardening, baking, and canning. Lorraine's wonderful garden vegetables, rhubarb pies, and cinnamon twists will be missed.
Lorraine was a member of St. Pius Verien and the St. Anthony Club. She was an active member of St. Marian's Altar Guild at St. Pius Catholic Church in Schefield then later St. Ann's Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dickinson.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Raynald (Doris), of Dickinson, Conald (Lori), of Foxfield, Colo., Charles (Sue), of Dickinson, John (April), of Dickinson; daughters, Lenora (Mike) Jacobson, of Wishek, and Marlene Frank (Leroy Gregory), of Dickinson; grandchildren, Kristina, Robert, Brian, Amanda, Meagan, Michael, Adam, Sarah, Melissa, Christian, and Amy; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, Herbert (Kathleen) Billman, Richard Billman, Leo Billman, Joe (Darlene) Billman; sisters, Leona Rice, Mary Ann (Edward) Polensky and sister-in-law, Martha Frank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ S. Frank; parents, Leo and Barbara Billman; and her brother, John Billman.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
