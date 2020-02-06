Lorraine Braun, 88, Dickinson, died Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson, following a courageous battle with cancer. Lorraine's Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson with Msgr. Thomas Richter as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Pius Cemetery, Schefield. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a rosary and vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service with Deacon Al Schwindt presiding. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Frances Lorraine Fitterer was born June 5, 1931, in Dickinson, the daughter of Aloysius and Mariana (Boespflug) Fitterer. She was raised and educated northwest of New England, where she attended country school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine was united in marriage to Anton “Tony” Braun on June 7, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New England. They farmed and ranched four miles west of Schefield where they raised their eight children. In September 1988, they retired and moved to Dickinson where she worked as a housekeeper at the Ramada Inn.

She belonged to St. Pius Catholic Church, St. Pius Verein and Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Lorraine enjoyed gardening, reading, embroidery, playing cards, baking and cooking.