Lorraine Ann Priebe

PERHAM, MN - Lorraine Ann Priebe, 82 went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2022 at Perham Living in Perham, MN.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church of Mandan. Public visitation will be Friday evening, August 12th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be Sunday, August 14th at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Noonan, ND. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

She was born November 25, 1939, to Andrew and Alida Kostek in Kermit, North Dakota. She married Robert Priebe on January 5, 1959. She was a farm wife for 45 years in Noonan and was very involved in Debbie, Tim and Wendy's school and sports activities. She worked at the Crosby post office part-time for 10 years.

Lorraine was an accomplished pianist. She played the organ at the church for many years, taught piano lessons and played for many weddings and funerals.

Bob & Lorraine retired to Williston in 2001 and moved to Bismarck in 2013. For 20 years, Bob & Lorraine spent their winters in Yuma, AZ. They enjoyed camping and traveling to many great locations including a special family trip to Hawaii to celebrate their 50th anniversary. She had a special 80th birthday party with all her family attending a Twins game in Minneapolis.

Lorraine lived out her faith in God by loving others. She cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved to give them handmade gifts.

Always the farmers wife, every text or card let her family and friends know about the current weather. She enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting, playing pinochle and coffee hour with friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by husband Bob Priebe, grandson Matthew Telehey and parents Andrew and Alida Kostek.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Debbie (Robert) Waggoner Decatur, TX; son Tim (Jackie) Priebe, Dickinson, ND; daughter Wendy (Mark) Telehey, Henning, MN; grandchildren Andy (Kourtney) Waggoner, Laura Waggoner, Jacob (Monique)Telehey, Megan (Isaac) Bumgardner, Sarah (Marshal) Burgess, Jessica Priebe (Riley Hovland), Alex Priebe, 5 great grandchildren; brother Arlan (Sherrald) Kostek and many dear family and friends.

Charitable donations may be made in her memory to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 403 Washington St., Noonan, ND or 1st Lutheran Church of Mandan. Mandan, ND.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website