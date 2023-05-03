BISMARCK - Lorna Jean Ohlhauser, 89, passed away on February 26, 2023.

A celebration of Lorna's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 20 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Lorna was born January 8, 1934, in Linton to John and Elizabeth (Goehring) Humann. She was raised on a farm south of Hazelton where as the oldest she helped with the care of her five brothers and one sister. She lived with her grandparents and attended Hazelton High School where she graduated in 1951. She married Willis Uhlich later that year. They lived in Riverdale where Willis worked as a foreman on the Garrison Dam and later died in a construction accident. She married Rudy Ohlhauser in 1956. They moved to Streeter where Rudy managed the Peavey Elevator, Lorna raised three children and was involved in their school and church activities. The family subsequently moved to Stanley where Rudy ran the Exxon station and Lorna started a florist business.

Lorna discovered that she had a flair for business. She moved her florist business to Washburn and named it Flower Fantasy. Her talent for flower arrangements provided for a very successful business. While in her fifties she decided to become a financial advisor. She studied and passed all the tests necessary and started work at Waddell & Reed in 1988 where she received numerous sales awards. She worked there for six years and then became an independent financial advisor.

Lorna was always welcoming and open to her family and friends, getting together with them whenever she could. This was especially true for her immediate family. This togetherness came from the family gatherings during the holidays at her parents' house in Hazelton with her brothers and sister.

Lorna had many talents and interests: she liked to read, listen to music and garden; she was an excellent cook and carried on the tradition of Germans from Russia foods. She also enjoyed being part of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society. In addition, Lorna was honored by the American Legion Auxiliary for her 50 years of service.

Promoting women in business and politics was important to her. She helped start an investment club for women in Bismarck. She advocated for grief support groups and was mentioned and cited in the grief book "Incomplete".

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Janell) Uhlich, Denver and Michael(Debbie) Ohlhauser, Minot; grandchildren, Tammy (Heath) Bergquist and Wendy (Benjamin) Bishop, all of Billings; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Ramona), Richard (Karen), Tom; sister, Karen Sakellariou and sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Gladys Humann.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willis Uhlich and Rudy Ohlhauser; daughter, Linda; her parents and brothers, Byron and Vernon Humann.

To share memories of Lorna and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.