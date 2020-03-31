Lorlee Shark Tenenbaum died peacefully in her home in Savannah, Ga., on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Lorlee was born in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 1935 and raised in Bismarck. Daughter of Leo and Genevieve Shark and sister to Evan Shark, she was a graduate of Bismarck High School and Sarah Lawrence College.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorlee met her husband, Arnold Tenenbaum, in New York City and they raised their family in Savannah, Ga. Later in their lives they split their time between Savannah and Santa Fe, N.M.

Lorlee is survived by her four children, their spouses and eight grandchildren.

https:/foxandweeks.com/

To plant a tree in memory of Lorlee Tenenbaum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.