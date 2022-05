Lori (Wester) Jans, age 57, passed away on May 1, 2022, in Billings, Montana from Parkinson's disease. Lori was born on August 13, 1964, in Bismarck. She married Stephen Jans on February 22, 1986.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, Velman Wester, her oldest brother, Robert Webster, and her grandparents, Henry and Katie Wester and Edd and Mary Van Beek. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Jans; mother, Berniece Wester; siblings, Mary Talbacka, Sharon Mehrer, and Randy Wester.