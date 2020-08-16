Lori Clark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lori was born in Turtle Lake in 1945 and moved with the family to a farm east of Underwood where she attended school.

After graduation, she attended business school in Bismarck. She briefly worked for the Highway Patrol in Bismarck until she married a neighboring farm boy who had just returned from Vietnam. They moved to Washington state and raised a family of two children and then four grandchildren.

They loved to travel to Arizona during the winter months and spent 16 years there and had many close friends. Lori passed away in Tacoma, Washington, August 7 and will be interred in a National Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Roger, a son Todd and daughter, Dawn and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

