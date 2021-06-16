Loretta Sinclair

Loretta Sinclair, 92, of Mandan, ND, died June 13, 2021 at the St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Todd Kreitinger and Fr. Brandon Wolf as concelebrants. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home followed by a rosary and prayer service at 7:00 PM.

She is survived by three sons, Mark (Carol) Sinclair of Bismarck, Patrick (Jackie) Sinclair of Killdeer, and Paul Sinclair of Fridley, MN; one daughter, Michele (Keith) Sayler of Wishek, ND; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild (with one on the way).

