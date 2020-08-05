Loretta Nagel

Loretta Marie (Bauman) Nagel, 92, Bismarck, died Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Church of St. Anne, 1321, Braman Ave, Bismarck. The service livestream will be available on Parkway Funeral Service's website.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will be held at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.
Loretta was born to Jacob and Elizabeth (Horner) Bauman Aug. 12, 1928, on a farm four miles north of Strasburg. She attended Country School and graduated from the eighth grade.
Loretta lived with her parents on a farm until they moved to Linton in 1945. On Aug. 24, 1948, Loretta married Sebald J. Nagel at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.
Sebald and Loretta moved to their farm 10 miles north of Linton and were blessed with eight wonderful children. They became members of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Hazelton. She was a member of Altar Society and Christian Mothers. She was also an active member of a Circle Group for the parish. Loretta taught eighth grade CCD classes for two years. In 1982, she served as vice president of the St. Anthony Catholic Church Christian Mothers in Linton.
Loretta enjoyed gardening, which contributed to her amazing cooking skills. She often shared her delicious meals with family, friends and the local priests. Loretta also thoroughly enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes where she won a number of awards and trophies. She was amazing at fishing and was often featured in the Emmons County Record showing her large catch. She really enjoyed playing pinochle with her many friends and family.
Loretta and Sebald purchased a farm near Temvik and lived there from 1949-1983 before moving to Linton. In 2007, they relocated to Bismarck.
Loretta will be deeply missed by her husband of 72 years, Sebald; four sons, Jack (Roberta), Linton, Joe, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tom (Claudia), Bismarck; and Tony (Brenda), Bismarck; four daughters, Mary (Mike) Sahli, Bismarck; Carol (Dan) Lindsey, Bismarck; Bernie (Craig) Schiermeister, Hazelton; and Lyn (Randy) Weigel, Aurora, Colo.; 26 beautiful grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Ida Bauman (Iggie), Ore.; Joe and Sandy Nagel, Thornton, Colo.; Pete and Millie Nagel, Bismarck; Delores Bailey, Fargo; and Gilbert Nagel, Louisville, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth (Horner) Bauman; brothers, Peter (Helen), Anton, Bernard (Benny and Martina) and Ignatius (Iggie) and one sister, Margaret (Joseph Baumgartner). Her in-laws include Elias and Alvina Nagel, Linton; Joseph and Caroline (Zacher) Nagel (mother-in-law and father-in-law), Bismarck; Howard Schuh, Minot; Thomas Blakeway, Fargo; and John Bailey, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Church of St. Anne, Bismarck, or St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.
A special thank you to Edgewood Vista and CaringEdge hospice for their amazing care of our mother and father.
To share memories of Loretta and to watch the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.