Loretta Nagel

Loretta Marie (Bauman) Nagel, 92, Bismarck, died Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Church of St. Anne, 1321, Braman Ave, Bismarck. The service livestream will be available on Parkway Funeral Service's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will be held at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Loretta was born to Jacob and Elizabeth (Horner) Bauman Aug. 12, 1928, on a farm four miles north of Strasburg. She attended Country School and graduated from the eighth grade.

Loretta lived with her parents on a farm until they moved to Linton in 1945. On Aug. 24, 1948, Loretta married Sebald J. Nagel at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.

Sebald and Loretta moved to their farm 10 miles north of Linton and were blessed with eight wonderful children. They became members of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Hazelton. She was a member of Altar Society and Christian Mothers. She was also an active member of a Circle Group for the parish. Loretta taught eighth grade CCD classes for two years. In 1982, she served as vice president of the St. Anthony Catholic Church Christian Mothers in Linton.