Lorene Grenz

Lorene Ida (Scott) Grenz, 96, passed away on March 7, 2020, Andover, Minn. She was born Sept. 5, 1923 on a farm near Wishek. Her parents were Vern and Myrtice (McClelland) Scott. At the age of 5 her parents moved to Wishek where she attended 1st grade through high school. She married Willie Grenz of Napoleon on May 2, 1943. Willie and Lorene lived in Lehr for several years and then moved to Artas, S.D., where they owned and operated a U-Save Store. Later they moved to McClusky and owned and operated the Grenz Super Valu Store. She was known as “the boss's wife.” Later they sold the store and opened a variety and clothing store. She enjoyed being a saleswomen in both stores.

Lorene belonged to the United Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir, the UM Women Society and spent many years working with the children and youth groups. She was a den mother and belonged to the Thimble Bee Homemakers Club. Lorene enjoyed doing crafts, cooking and just being a mother and friend.

