Lorene Grenz

Lorene Ida (Scott) Grenz, 96, passed away on March 7, 2020, Andover, Minn. She was born Sept. 5, 1923 on a farm near Wishek. Her parents were Vern and Myrtice (McClelland) Scott. At the age of 5 her parents moved to Wishek where she attended 1st grade through high school. She married Willie Grenz of Napoleon on May 2, 1943. Willie and Lorene lived in Lehr for several years and then moved to Artas, S.D., where they owned and operated a U-Save Store. Later they moved to McClusky and owned and operated the Grenz Super Valu Store. She was known as “the boss's wife.” Later they sold the store and opened a variety and clothing store. She enjoyed being a saleswomen in both stores.
Lorene belonged to the United Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir, the UM Women Society and spent many years working with the children and youth groups. She was a den mother and belonged to the Thimble Bee Homemakers Club. Lorene enjoyed doing crafts, cooking and just being a mother and friend.
Due to health reasons they both took full retirement and moved to Arizona. In 2000 Willie passed away, after which she sold their home and moved into an independent living home at Fellowship Square. That same year Terry and Diane also moved to Mesa where they were able to spend time together. In 2017 she moved to Minnesota due to health reasons to be close to Debra and her family. She resided in assistant living in Anoka and Andover, Minn.
Lorene is survived by her children; Terrence and daughter-in-law Diane (Froehlich) of Mesa, Ariz.; Debra and son-in-law Timothy Wieber of Andover, Minn., Grandchildren; Aaron of N.H.; Amy, Jennifer and Brian Wieber of Minn.
Lorene is preceded in death by her parents Vern and Myrtice Scott; husband Willie of 57 years; sons Timothy and Toby; brother, Dareld Scott, sister-in-law Elda Jean (Seefried) Scott.
Graveside services will be held by the family at the McClusky Cemetery later this summer.