Loran Guenther

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Loran “Jack” Guenther, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 86.

Loran was born Sept. 24, 1934 on a farm near Alsen, to Henry and Elizabeth (Pankratz) Guenther. In 1942, the family moved to a farm near Starkweather, and in 1952, he graduated from Starkweather High School. Loran went on to attend college at Jamestown College, where he received his B.A. degree and later in life he earned a Master’s Degree from UND.

A dedicated educator, Loran began impacting students’ lives in McClusky for several years prior to moving to Bismarck. After teaching at Bismarck High from 1964 - 1975, he was part of the first teaching staff at Century High in 1975 and taught there until he retired in 1994. His passion for teaching government, history, and encouraging students to carry out their civic responsibility made him a legend at Century where his government class become known as “Guentherment.”

A devoted husband and family man, Loran married Joanne Brekke Jensen on March 6, 1971 in Bismarck. Loran loved spending time with his children and their families and all his grandchildren loved their “Papa.”