Lonnie Kinnischtzke, 61, Bismarck, formerly of Glen Ullin, went to meet his Maker on Feb. 8, 2020, while being hospitalized at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin, with Pastor David Ling officiating from First Baptist Church, Hebron.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m.

Lonnie was born on May 22, 1958 to Earl Kinnischtzke and Freda (Miller) Anderson. He was raised on a dairy farm north of Glen Ullin. He attended first grade at Haymarsh Country School and then commuted by bus to Glen Ullin Public School on an hour and a half trip that sometimes left him asleep in the back seat after the bus was parked.

After graduation, he continued farming and living in the country. While living in the country, he had the opportunity to roam the hills hunting coyotes. He hosted many Pheasant Feast's and went on many hunting trips. Lonnie also enjoyed salmon fishing in Canada.

Business opportunities that Lonnie was a part of included Glen Ullin Public School Bus Service, Scooter's Bar Ownership and he did excavation also.