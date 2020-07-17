× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Jean Zerr, 80, Bismarck, passed away July 15, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck, with Rev. Julie Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Lois was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Hallettsville, Texas, the daughter of Paul and Helen Schroeder. She was united in marriage to Kurt Zerr June 5, 1959 in Hallettsville.

She devoted her life to her family and community. In addition to being a beloved wife and mother, she was a 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, Meals on Wheels and hospital volunteer. Lois was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, participating in bible study, circle and a quilting group. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and playing bridge. She looked forward to weekly family dinners which we will always treasure.