Lois Schock

Lois was born to Sigfred and Ollie (Cook) Olson on November 28, 1935, in Bismarck. She attended Turtle Lake Public Schools, and upon graduation she obtained her nursing degree from the Bismarck School of Nursing. She was very proud of her 52-year nursing career.

Lois's greatest love was her family. One of her greatest joys was making the yearly Christmas calendar that everyone would open together and contained the year's pictures of her children, grandchildren, sisters, and nieces and nephews. She loved baking throughout the year and always had something in the freezer for family and friends, especially her sugar cookies. Lois enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and making tie blankets. She loved to dine out, socialize with her friends, and attend her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a grandma to those that were hers and to those who chose her to be. Lois was loved by all.