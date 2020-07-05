Lois Gregory

Lois Jean Gregory, 95, Bismarck, entered into heaven Jan. 13, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Guests are welcome one hour prior to the service.
Lois Jean (Peterson) Gregory was born June 26, 1924, in Bismarck, the daughter of Castle “Cap” and Lois (Webster) Peterson. She was raised in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1942.
Lois Jean met Charles E. Gregory (Chuck) in Bismarck, was married April 22, 1946, and blessed with three children. They were married for 30 years until Chuck's untimely passing in July 1976. After this devastating loss, Lois used her faith and strong-willed tenacity to make the best life for herself for another 44 years.
Lois Jean was affectionately known as “Speed” by her husband due to her “I can do it” spirit! She was a wonderful mother, marvelous cook/baker and knew how to entertain and welcome all into their home. Lois was also a retail sales expert in Womenswear and knew how to dress her “guests.” She enjoyed her time at Marianne's and Dayton/Marshall Fields, becoming one of “Dayton's Finest,” winning sales awards and trips to Dayton's home office gala events recognizing her excellence. Lois was loved by her customers and peers. She had a laugh, smile, voice and classy style that is unforgettable.
She also enjoyed volunteering at Jeannette Myhre Elementary by reading to the kids, making sure each child felt special with her loving manner.
All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored their “GG!” She will be greatly missed, but her memories and love live on forever in all of us and those who knew her.
During the past 3 1/2 years, Lois resided at St. Gabriel's Community, where she made many new friends and received wonderful, loving care.
Lois Jean is survived by her son, Charles E. Gregory III (Sheila), Omaha, Neb.; and twin daughters, Kristen Hovland (Dan) and Susan Hansen (Randy), Bismarck; seven grandchildren, Tara Gregory, Dublin Ireland; Heather Gregory, Omaha Neb.; Brandon Weigel, Bismarck; Dr. Mark Hovland, Mason City, Iowa; Lexi Hovland, Fargo; Dr. Lauren (Hansen) Manke (Dr. Rory), Grand Forks; Carly Hansen, Grand Forks; six great-grandchildren, Charles Rhys Gregory, Omaha, Neb.; Veritas and Olivia Weigel, Bismarck; Leighton, Rueben and Lennon Manke, Grand Forks; along with nieces and nephews and many friends who were like family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carrie's Kids (1223 South 12th St. #3; Bismarck, ND 58504) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105).
