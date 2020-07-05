Lois Gregory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Jean Gregory, 95, Bismarck, entered into heaven Jan. 13, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Guests are welcome one hour prior to the service.

Lois Jean (Peterson) Gregory was born June 26, 1924, in Bismarck, the daughter of Castle “Cap” and Lois (Webster) Peterson. She was raised in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1942.

Lois Jean met Charles E. Gregory (Chuck) in Bismarck, was married April 22, 1946, and blessed with three children. They were married for 30 years until Chuck's untimely passing in July 1976. After this devastating loss, Lois used her faith and strong-willed tenacity to make the best life for herself for another 44 years.