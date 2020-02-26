Lois Erdmann

Lois J. Erdmann, 88, Fargo, formerly of Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, in Eventide Fargo.

Lois Jean Yellick was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Karl and Clara (Behm) Yellick. Lois was baptized and confirmed in Nazareth Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. She graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee and went on to attend business college at Prospect Hall. She also took voice lessons at Wisconsin College of Music and Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

On April 14, 1951, Lois was married to Marvin E. Erdmann in Nazareth Lutheran Church. The two made their home in Minneapolis, Minn., for a few years before moving to Bismarck. They lived in Bismarck for over 40 years and considered it to be their home. Lois and Marvin were blessed with three children, Mark, Scott, and Kim.

Lois enjoyed music and loved to read. She was also very active in the community. She had a passion for sharing the word of God and did so in numerous ways. She taught a Bible study called “Praise and Prayer” for 20 years in her home. She was involved in many organizations dedicated to serving God and the community such as the Bismarck P.E.O group, WELCA, the board of Salvation Army, and as a speaker at Christian Women's Club.

