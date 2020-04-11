Lloyd “Fritz” Rossow, 75, Flasher, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020, in a farming accident.
Due to gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will greet friends at the Farmers Union Insurance office in Flasher where an outdoor walk-by viewing will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 13. A private family funeral will follow. Friends are invited to stay in their vehicles and be present for the burial at 1 p.m. at Fairhill Cemetery.
Lloyd “Fritz” George Rossow was born May 11, 1944 in Flasher to Arthur and Rosebud (Maxwell) Rossow. Raised on a farm south of Flasher, he graduated from Flasher High School in 1962.
In 1964 he married Carol Schatz from Carson and they had three boys, Will, Travis, and Lance.
Lloyd worked on the family farm and partnered with his brother, Clifford, to raise cattle and crops. In 1972 they started raising buffalo. He raised various livestock and unique birds that roamed his farmyard. He also provided many go-to Vet services for local ranchers for many years. Lloyd was a member of many clubs and was known to be an avid hunter. His hobbies included roping, gardening, pool league, bowling, playing cards, and attending local sporting events watching “his kids.”
Lloyd was active in the community and sustained memberships in Raleigh Rodeo Club, Raleigh Gun Club, Masons (50-year member), Shriners, United Church of Christ board member, Flasher Jaycees, and ND Buffalo Association. His family was most important to him, as well as the community, as was demonstrated through his volunteering and being a past school board member. Fritz also assisted many young and upcoming rodeo participants by providing guidance and instruction to perfect their talents.
Lloyd was known for encouraging others to never to give up. Living true to this statement, he won his first saddle in 2013, at 69 years old. This was one of his main life goals he wanted to achieve.
Lloyd and the love of his life had many exciting excursions to Alaska, Branson, Mo., New York City, Yellowstone, national parks and canyons, California, Arizona, Mexico, and various casinos.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Will (Joanie), Travis (Jessica), and Lance (Ashley) Rossow, all of Flasher; grandchildren, Sabrina, Abagale, Tyler, and Jocelyn Rossow; siblings, Lois Hunchovsky, Pflugerville, Texas, Richard (Judy) Rossow, Kalispell, Mont., Clifford (Connie) Rossow, Flasher, and Gloria “Jeannie” (Don) Roy, Olympia, Wash.; brother-in-law, Roger Wenger, Flasher; and many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rosebud and his siblings, Donna Nesset, Quinten Rossow, Ruth Wenger, and Ila Longnecker.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Horizon Parish's Facebook page and a recording of the service will be on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home's website.
