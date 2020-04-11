× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lloyd “Fritz” Rossow, 75, Flasher, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020, in a farming accident.

Due to gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will greet friends at the Farmers Union Insurance office in Flasher where an outdoor walk-by viewing will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 13. A private family funeral will follow. Friends are invited to stay in their vehicles and be present for the burial at 1 p.m. at Fairhill Cemetery.

Lloyd “Fritz” George Rossow was born May 11, 1944 in Flasher to Arthur and Rosebud (Maxwell) Rossow. Raised on a farm south of Flasher, he graduated from Flasher High School in 1962.

In 1964 he married Carol Schatz from Carson and they had three boys, Will, Travis, and Lance.

Lloyd worked on the family farm and partnered with his brother, Clifford, to raise cattle and crops. In 1972 they started raising buffalo. He raised various livestock and unique birds that roamed his farmyard. He also provided many go-to Vet services for local ranchers for many years. Lloyd was a member of many clubs and was known to be an avid hunter. His hobbies included roping, gardening, pool league, bowling, playing cards, and attending local sporting events watching “his kids.”