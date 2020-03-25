Brother Llewellyn Kouba, monk of Assumption Abbey, died suddenly in the early morning hours of March 22, 2020. He passed away from natural causes unrelated to the COVID-19 virus. He was sixty-nine years old.

Llewellyn was born to Charles H. Kouba and Helen (Jesch) Kouba on Aug. 30, 1950, the second of seven children. He grew up on a farm near Regent. The family milked cows by hand and bought the very first freezer they owned with a cream check. They also raised polled Herefords but eventually sold the livestock and put all their efforts into grain farming. Llewellyn raised exotic pheasants and pea fowl and became a master gardener, especially with flowers, learning the Latin names of hundreds of varieties of plants. Llewellyn created an elaborate rock garden on the farm with a water fountain, water lilies and goldfish.

After graduating from Regent Public High School in 1970, he briefly attended the Minneapolis Institute of Art. He returned home and worked for Blue Star Honey Company in New England and Korte Interiors in Dickinson before entering Assumption Abbey in January of 1977. After his candidacy and novitiate he pronounced monastic vows on July 11, 1978. He soon became grounds manager, using a push mower to cut acres of lawn. He also kept immaculate flowerbeds. In winter months he was part of the maintenance crew.