Lisa Wagner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Joni (Lang) Wagner, 42, Bismarck, was unexpectedly called to Heaven as a result of a tragic accident on June 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at New Song Church, 3200 11th St, Bismarck.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service.

John and Jan Lang, Menoken, were blessed with the birth of baby girl Lisa, on May 2, 1978. Lisa married Timothy Wagner on March 10, 2007. From the time they met, they were inseparable. They made their home in Minnesota for over 15 years and later relocated back to Bismarck.

In May 2005, Lisa graduated from the St. Cloud Technical & Community College with a degree in Dental Hygiene. Tim was instrumental in supporting and encouraging Lisa throughout college. At the time of her death, Lisa was employed at Bridging the Dental Gap in Bismarck where she was loved and cherished by patients and colleagues alike.

Lisa and Tim volunteered hundreds and hundreds of hours to a start-up church named “The Crossing.” In the summer of 2010, they professed their faith in Jesus Christ and were water baptized in a lake near Albertville, Minn.