Lisa Wagner

Lisa Joni (Lang) Wagner, 42, Bismarck, was unexpectedly called to Heaven as a result of a tragic accident on June 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at New Song Church, 3200 11th St, Bismarck.
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service.
John and Jan Lang, Menoken, were blessed with the birth of baby girl Lisa, on May 2, 1978. Lisa married Timothy Wagner on March 10, 2007. From the time they met, they were inseparable. They made their home in Minnesota for over 15 years and later relocated back to Bismarck.
In May 2005, Lisa graduated from the St. Cloud Technical & Community College with a degree in Dental Hygiene. Tim was instrumental in supporting and encouraging Lisa throughout college. At the time of her death, Lisa was employed at Bridging the Dental Gap in Bismarck where she was loved and cherished by patients and colleagues alike.
Lisa and Tim volunteered hundreds and hundreds of hours to a start-up church named “The Crossing.” In the summer of 2010, they professed their faith in Jesus Christ and were water baptized in a lake near Albertville, Minn.
Lisa developed her love for Blue Heeler cattle dogs while growing up on a ranch north of Menoken. Even though she was living in the big city of Minneapolis, she purchased her first Blue Heeler puppy. After relocating back to Bismarck, Lisa used the ploy that “the boys really need a puppy” to convince Tim to purchase another Blue Heeler puppy... and then another.
Family was everything to Lisa. Never a woman to let grass grow under her feet, Lisa devoted herself to Tim and the boys. Lisa's greatest happiness was in giving life to Grant and Eli and watching them grow. In the quiet time of the evening, the boys grew accustomed to Lisa persuading them to “snuggle.” Grant and Eli looked forward to curling up on the couch and snuggling with mom. She doted on the boys and dedicated her life to caring for her family.
Lisa was a made-to order chef and loved cooking favorite meals for Tim and the boys. Lisa will be remembered as a fun loving, spirited woman who filled the room with constant chatter. She laughed readily and often and brought love and laughter wherever she went. The pain in our hearts can only be eased by the precious memories of this beautiful young woman and the assurance of someday being reunited in Heaven.
This kind, gentle, devoted and hard working woman will be deeply missed by her family and many, many good friends. Her good friend Michael Hartung credits Lisa with changing his life.
Happy to share her life is her husband, Tim; her sons, Grant (age 11) and Eli (age 5); mother, Jan Lang; sister, Cristal (Craig) Larsen; grandmother, MaryAnn Agnew; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends she considered family.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, John, in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial tributes be directed to the children. In addition, a GoFundMe account is set up.
To share memories of Lisa and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
