Lisa Hardmeyer Gray

After a four-year drought that struck the Ted and Loraine Hardmeyer baby factory, Lisa made it a dozen kids and joined her crazy and loving family in April of 1963. All blond curls and rosy cheeks she soon became beloved and spoiled beyond measure. How could she not?

Lisa loved her family in equal proportion as was evidenced when her older twin brothers went off to first grade and later that morning, she dragged her blanket behind her and waited at the school door for her brothers she missed them so. We all had nicknames and Lisa was the Beaner (something to do with getting a bean stuck up her nose).

Lisa graduated from Mott Lincoln High in 1981 where she was a very active student-athlete. She took particular joy in sports and music and treasured her part in the annual Café Concert. Following in her father's footsteps she got her degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., the very city in which her parents met. She became an accomplished creator of documentaries, the most notable of which was a story of the emptying out of the prairies and small towns in ND titled “Where Have All The Children Gone.”

