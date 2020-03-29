Lisa Hardmeyer Gray

After a four-year drought that struck the Ted and Loraine Hardmeyer baby factory, Lisa made it a dozen kids and joined her crazy and loving family in April of 1963. All blond curls and rosy cheeks she soon became beloved and spoiled beyond measure. How could she not?
Lisa loved her family in equal proportion as was evidenced when her older twin brothers went off to first grade and later that morning, she dragged her blanket behind her and waited at the school door for her brothers she missed them so. We all had nicknames and Lisa was the Beaner (something to do with getting a bean stuck up her nose).
Lisa graduated from Mott Lincoln High in 1981 where she was a very active student-athlete. She took particular joy in sports and music and treasured her part in the annual Café Concert. Following in her father's footsteps she got her degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., the very city in which her parents met. She became an accomplished creator of documentaries, the most notable of which was a story of the emptying out of the prairies and small towns in ND titled “Where Have All The Children Gone.”
In 1993 Lisa married Bruce Gray and they settled into life in Seattle near a number of her siblings. Always searching and feeling the call to serve others, Lisa later in life went back to school and pursued a career in counseling, eventually getting her master's degree. Lisa and Bruce brought twins (a boy and girl) into this world and Lisa was 43 at the time, ironically at the same age her mother was when she bore her.
Lisa was an adventurous spirit. She traveled to several parts of the world and experienced many varied cultures. In her travels she visited the very location in Vietnam where her cousin Lowell Hardmeyer was killed in battle in 1970. Most of all Lisa loved and cared for her family of origin, her husband and children and her many nieces and nephews. She was kind, fun, generous and had the gift of total empathy for all whom she met.
After a brief battle with cancer, Lisa has joined her parents and oldest sister Denise. Without question they are often commiserating about the ten of their siblings and their families and about how they are all getting on. The hardest part for Lisa will be watching from afar and not being able to actually be part of her family's goingson. See, she never wanted to be absent for even the smallest of family gatherings as she might just “miss something.”
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Loraine, and her oldest sister Denise (Ed Guthrie). She is survived by her husband Bruce and twin 12 year-olds Antonia and Aiden, Seattle, Wash., sisters Judith (David) Wright, Winthrop, Wash., Jane (Steve) Baker, Hackensack, Minn., Maribeth Hardmeyer, Ft. Rice, Lauren (Patrick) Donovan, Hazen, and Andrea Bacik, Edmonds, Wash.; brothers Kent (Shirley) Newton, N.J., Steve, Portland, Ore., Teddy, Regent, Eric (Laura) Bismarck, Evan (Peggy) Portland, Ore., and 27 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and great- nephews whom might just as well have been Lisa's kids as she loved them all as her own.
Due to the coronavirus a formal memorial service for Lisa will be held at a later date.
