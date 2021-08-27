Linwood Taylor

Linwood L. Taylor

Linwood L. Taylor, 86, of San Diego, Calif., passed away on July 30, 2021, at his home in the care of his family and hospice.

Born October 10, 1934 to Cecil and Pearl (Larson) Taylor in Alexander, North Dakota, Lynn was raised and educated there. After high school graduation and serving his enlistment in the Navy, Lynn worked heavy construction.

Lynn's first passion was his family; he was an avid gardener and reader, enjoyed fishing and boating as well as camping with family and friends. A man of faith, Lynn was always active in his church until his health declined.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy (Flinn) and children Terri McCarthy, Scott (Tammy) Taylor and Kerri (Arturo) Taylor, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren, as well as sister Lois (Mike) Melbye, and brother Jim (Cindy) Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Leland Taylor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, as well as scattering of ashes at his grandparents' farm in North Dakota at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Children of Peace International (COPI), Loveland, Colorado.