Linda Ziemann

Linda Ziemann's guardian angel picked her up and took her home March 31, 2021, to be with her mother, father, sister, aunts and uncles in heaven.

Linda was raised and educated in Riverdale. She married Larry Keller, Jan. 29, 1969 and was divorced October 1986. They had one daughter, Cori. Linda did childcare for many years in her home. When Linda moved to Mandan, she continued to do childcare in many homes. In 2011 she started monitoring children for the Bismarck/Mandan school transportation system and retired after seven years of service in 2018. She enjoyed working with children and had a heart of gold, never saying no to anybody that needed her help.

She was always decorating and working in her yard with her little puppies following right behind her. Linda loved tending her garden, traveling, and going to the casino when she could. Some of her biggest joys were when she bought her property and her Spider Cam Am motorcycle, which she loved riding around and always called it her “Baby.”

Linda leaves behind her daughter, Cori; special cousins Judy and Jean; and other friends, Glen, Anthony, Yvette, June, Bernie and Anna.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; four aunts; and seven uncles.