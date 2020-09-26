× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Olsrud

Linda Olsrud, 73, passed away peacefully at home in the quiet early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Linda Lee Smith was born Aug. 8, 1947 in Indiana to Charles and Martha (Barnes) Smith, both of whom preceded her in death.

She leaves behind a large, loving family and a legacy of accomplishments, including a dedication to the service of others.

She was an accomplished artist, poet, and amateur photographer. She volunteered at her church in many capacities and, after her children were grown, filled her working life with positions at humanitarian charitable organizations. One of her proudest accomplishments was being named director of the Kennedy Center affiliated VSA North Dakota, an art outreach organization for people with special needs.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 26 years, John Olsrud.