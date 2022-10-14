BISMARCK - Linda Lydia (Brunmeier) Buchmann, 72, Bismarck and formerly of Beulah, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Assisted Living Community. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah, with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at a later date.

Linda is survived by her husband, John; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Laura Buchmann, Bismarck, ND; one daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and David Hottman, Beulah, ND; eight grandchildren, Josiah, John, Elijah, Elisha, Esther, Ethan, Braelyn, and Cavin; one sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Vernon Boeshans; two brothers-in-law, Keith Bohrer and Duane Boeshans; and many neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter, Sarah Ann Haugen, one sister, Gladys Bohrer, and one brother-in-law, Dallas Guenthner.