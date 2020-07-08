× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Lindsay, 72, passed away July 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Linda was born Feb. 24, 1948, to Roy and Katherine (Volk) Stoltz in Flasher. On Oct. 1, 1966, she married Jack Lindsay. To this union, two daughters were born.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, dancing and she loved jewelry. Linda was excited to have grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Linda is survived by her two daughters, Christine Neer and Mary Lindsay; four grandchildren, Seth (Mackenzie) Neer, Izec (Megan) Neer, Isaiah Lindsay and Quinn Collins; one great-grandchild, Benson; and four sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lindsay; one brother; and her parents.

To share memories of Linda and to sign the online guestbook go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

