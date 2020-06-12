Lillian Tischmak

Lillian was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to tell others where they were and what they were doing. Lillian was happiest when the family got together and shared pictures and stories about relatives and genealogy. Education was very important to Lillian and John so they made sure their children were supported in their college goals and into their chosen careers.

Lillian loved to read and dance, especially square dance. She had quite the array of square dance outfits and slippers. She would break out the accordion and play on special occasions.

Lillian was firmly anchored in northeast Montana and loved farm life. She was an active member of many community and youth organizations, including the Waukea Club, the VFW Auxiliary, Farmers Union and St. Anthony Parish. She was a 4-H leader for more than 30 years and took pride in teaching her children and community kids sewing, gardening, baking, cooking and canning skills. She was especially proud of the Centennial Farm & Ranch Award presented by Farmers Union to the Martin family for 100 years of family farm ownership. She was an avid seamstress and family genealogist.