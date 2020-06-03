× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lila Addington, 92, passed away Dec. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Lila Loma Addington was born Jan. 25, 1927, the daughter of Karl and Eva (Oschner) Graf. She graduated from Linton High School in 1945 with honors. In 1948 she graduated from St. Alexius Nursing School and worked on the fourth floor at St. Alexius. For the last 30+ years of her career, she worked in the emergency room at St. Alexius. She loved her work and had a deep concern for her patients and fellow workers. On Sept. 3, 1948 Lila married Bob Addington in Linton.

She enjoyed ceramics, macramé, bridge, and anything that had to do with her hands. Bob and Lila also loved to dance. In 1986, they bought a place in Mesa, Ariz., and enjoyed their winters there.