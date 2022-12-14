Letter: Critical race theory disservice to kids

Our own history is rife with hate-generated crimes. While members of the 733 known hate groups have found a home in the GOP, some have become predators interacting through online video gaming to recruit children into their ugly ideology.

One can’t help wonder about the real motive behind critical race theory but one can only speculate. CRT is a disservice to our children and leaves them vulnerable and is an insult to our Greatest Generation.

Our duty as adults, including teachers, is to give them a well-rounded education; to help them reason the difference between good and evil, between cruelty and human decency; to be forewarned is to be forearmed. Talk to your kids. Find out who they interact with. Share a banned book openly and explain what is and isn’t acceptable. Talk history and explain the causes of horrific consequences. They will be faced with all of these issues sooner or later anyway. During this season of peace and goodwill toward men think about how long hate has played out preventing these ideals from becoming a full reality.