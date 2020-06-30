× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letha Farley, 57, Bismarck, passed away June 27, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Kevin Lardy officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Letha was born on July 29, 1962, to Wallace and LoEtta (Remmich) Sellner, in Bismarck.

Letha excelled at school and graduated from high school in three years. She was very musical and enjoyed playing piano, trombone, and sang in the high school choir. During high school she spent lots of time at the swimming pool as a lifeguard and giving swimming lessons. After graduation, she attended Bismarck State College to receive a degree as Medical Laboratory Technician. She also received a music scholarship to play trombone in the BSC band.