Letha Farley, 57, Bismarck, passed away June 27, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Kevin Lardy officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Letha was born on July 29, 1962, to Wallace and LoEtta (Remmich) Sellner, in Bismarck.
Letha excelled at school and graduated from high school in three years. She was very musical and enjoyed playing piano, trombone, and sang in the high school choir. During high school she spent lots of time at the swimming pool as a lifeguard and giving swimming lessons. After graduation, she attended Bismarck State College to receive a degree as Medical Laboratory Technician. She also received a music scholarship to play trombone in the BSC band.
After graduating from BSC, she received an academic scholarship to attend Minot State University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. She graduated with honors at the top of her MT class. She went to Virginia and worked at a Veterans hospital in the Microbiology Laboratory. This is where she met and married her husband, Darl Farley, on Nov. 14, 1987, and they had two children before returning to North Dakota.
In Bismarck, she worked at Sanford Hospital as an evening supervisor and in the laboratory and worked in the lab at UND Family Practice Center. Working in a medical laboratory is what she looked forward to most of her life. When she was no longer able to do this, Letha has had numerous jobs throughout the community, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She enjoyed summer and being outdoors. In the winter she loved to nestle into a good book and stay bundled up on the couch. She has always had a vast love for animals and has had numerous pets throughout her life.
Letha is survived by her husband, Darl Farley; two children, Dayton and Larissa (Kipp) Harrington; parents, LoEtta (Remmich) and Wallace Sellner; and brother, Wayne (Tami).
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
