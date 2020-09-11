 Skip to main content
Leta Marie Bloom

Leta Marie Bloom

Leta Marie Bloom

Leta's wishes were no service or flowers, she was cremated at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services. Cards to Galen Bloom 1344 92nd St Fort Yates ND 58538

