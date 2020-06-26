Lester Remmick, 88, Bismarck, passed away June 21, 2020, at a local hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. For those not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lester was born Aug. 15, 1931, to John and Sophie (Wetzel) Remmick, in Streeter. He was raised and educated in Glen Ullin. On Oct. 14, 1960, he married Cleo Schafer, and together had one son, Randy.
Lester was a carpenter for over 50 years and worked for a few different companies over the years, finally retiring at the age of 72. He enjoyed being a carpenter and taught a lot of people the trade. He also liked to deer hunt with his family every fall.
Lester is survived by his son, Randy (Cheryl), Bismarck; granddaughter, Rachel (Hank) Hirchert, Bismarck; brother, Eugene Remmick, Milwaukee; sister, Betty Day, Moffit; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Cleo Remmick; brothers, Roger Remmick and Melvin Remmick; brother-in-law, Ruben Day; sisters-in-law, Eunice, Delores, and Mary Lou; niece Melissa; and nephews, Roger Jr. and Perry.
Lester's family would like to thank the staff at Maple View and Missouri Slope for their care and compassion.
