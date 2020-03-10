Lester Linssen

Lester Lorenz Linssen “Les” passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on March 8, 2020. He was a vibrant soul, loved by all that knew him. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Les was born on a farm six miles south of Mary College in an area now known as Kimball Bottoms. His parents were extremely poor and could not afford to send him to high school, so he left home at the age of 14 and made his way working for local farmers.

At the age of 16, Les went to work at a gas station in Bismarck where he found a love for cars that stayed with him for the rest of his life. At 18, Les enlisted in the United States Army and deployed to Germany for two years before returning to his next duty station at Fort Bliss, Texas, earned his GED, and received his honorable discharge in 1958.

After leaving the service he attended Bismarck Junior College for a year and was known as the guy in college who never spent a day in high school. After college, Les began working for a trucking company for a few years before attending beauty school and opening his first salon in January 1963 when few other men had pursued that profession.