Lester Linssen

Lester Lorenz Linssen “Les” passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on March 8, 2020. He was a vibrant soul, loved by all that knew him. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Les was born on a farm six miles south of Mary College in an area now known as Kimball Bottoms. His parents were extremely poor and could not afford to send him to high school, so he left home at the age of 14 and made his way working for local farmers.
At the age of 16, Les went to work at a gas station in Bismarck where he found a love for cars that stayed with him for the rest of his life. At 18, Les enlisted in the United States Army and deployed to Germany for two years before returning to his next duty station at Fort Bliss, Texas, earned his GED, and received his honorable discharge in 1958.
After leaving the service he attended Bismarck Junior College for a year and was known as the guy in college who never spent a day in high school. After college, Les began working for a trucking company for a few years before attending beauty school and opening his first salon in January 1963 when few other men had pursued that profession.
In August 1966 Les opened Linssen's Hair Fashions across the street from the Memorial building and maintained his shop for over 40 years before deciding to retire. Les was notorious in the North Dakota hair industry, serving as the president of the Hairdresser Association and becoming the first person inducted into the North Dakota Hairdresser's Hall of Fame.
You have free articles remaining.
Les loved sports and spent his younger days attending major league baseball games in over 12 different stadiums. He was also an avid Packers fan and attended several games in Lambeau Field with his son-in-law Mike.
Les was a patriot and proud veteran as well. He enjoyed visiting over eight different Army bases where his son-in-law Tony served.
Next to his family, Les' passion was cars and he was a long-time member of the Pioneer Auto club and a founding member of the Roughrider Chevy club. His 1960 red and white Chevy Impala convertible was the envy of the town and he was proud to show it to anyone. He was also proud to be a lifetime member of the AMVETs and Elks.
Les is survived by the love of his life and wife for the last 21 years, Ellie Linssen; three loving daughters, Rachele (Dave) Roemmich, Mandan; Leslie (Michael) Vander Kooy, Fond du Lac, Wis.; and Sandi (Tony) Hillig, Bismarck; and brother, Verne (Darlene) Linssen, Great Falls, Mont.
He is also survived by several grandchildren, Sampson (Deann) Roemmich, Ben (Laura) Roemmich, Daniel (Allie) Roemmich, Morgan Vander Kooy, Luke Vander Kooy; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lilly and Everett Roemmich; nephews, Greg, Steve, and Randy Linssen; and Ellie's children and grandchildren.
Per Les' request please wear a casual shirt and blue jeans to his funeral.
To share memories of Les and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
Service information
9:00AM
1402 E Ave C
Bismarck, ND 58501
10:00AM
1402 E Ave C
Bismarck, ND 58501
1:00PM