Lester Ibach

Lester Edward Ibach, 87, Linton, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, April 15, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. There will be a livestream of Lester's service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, via the Myers Funeral Home website at www.MyersFH.com. The funeral service will also later be uploaded to the website if you are unable to attend the livestream. Please call or check the funeral home website for updates and/or more details. Myers Funeral Home, Linton, ND 701-254-5350.
Lester was born on Feb. 26, 1933 in rural Emmons County to John A. and Margaret (Vetter) Ibach. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Lester helped out on the farm and also worked as a hired man during the summer months.
On Nov. 8, 1954 he was united in marriage to Julia Werner, and together they raised four sons and four daughters. Lester farmed for a few years before moving into Linton in the fall of 1958. He then worked for Linton Sheet Metal from 1959 to 1990. After the business sold to Greg Humann, Lester continued to help out as needed until retiring.
Lester was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and an honorary member for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and later, his great-grandchildren, as they all meant the world to him.
Lester is survived by his wife of 65 years, Julia; eight children, William (Anita), Linton, Lucille (Russ) Forsman, Fargo, Duane (Karen), Bismarck, Brenda (Lenny) Feist, Linton, Richard, Linton, Pam (Tracy) Gutknecht, Bismarck, Julie (Lee) Spotts, Bismarck, and John, Linton; 10 grandchildren; one step grandchild; seven great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margie (Eugene) Fisher, Fargo, and Vi (Nate) Leinius, Mandan; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Joshua Feist; siblings, Irene (George) Bosch, Virginia (Keith) Salter, Albina (Emil) Wetzel and Albert (in infancy).
