Lester Ibach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lester Edward Ibach, 87, Linton, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, April 15, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.

To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. There will be a livestream of Lester's service at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, via the Myers Funeral Home website at www.MyersFH.com. The funeral service will also later be uploaded to the website if you are unable to attend the livestream. Please call or check the funeral home website for updates and/or more details. Myers Funeral Home, Linton, ND 701-254-5350.

Lester was born on Feb. 26, 1933 in rural Emmons County to John A. and Margaret (Vetter) Ibach. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Lester helped out on the farm and also worked as a hired man during the summer months.