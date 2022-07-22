BISMARCK - Leslie "Les" C. Sayler, of Bismarck, passed away July 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 at First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Family will greet guests one hour prior at the church.

Burial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Leipzig.

Les was born on March 10, 1922, to Magdalina and Carl Sayler in Oregon City, Oregon. He grew up in the Bentley-New Leipzig area. Les retired from Western Steel and Plumbing in 1982. After retirement, he spent his time volunteering, delivering meals on wheels, helping at Aid, Inc., and helping wherever he was needed. In 1995 Les was awarded the outstanding Senior Citizens Award that made him very proud.

Les married Darlene Krogh on April 19, 1979, and they made their home in Mandan.

His greatest joys include many adventures traveling with Darlene, spending time fishing, RVing in Texas and Arizona, spending time with family and friends along the way and was always ready to share a cold Budweiser. In his later years, Les was always up for a car ride, including some long ones to Colorado. He was always ready to put his shoes on and go!

Leslie is survived by his wife, Darlene Sayler; grandson and his daughter, Leslie D. Sayler and Ivy Rose, Montana; step-children, Velma (Mark) Baisch, Washburn, Karen (Dan) Williams, Lakewood, Colo., and Ann Andre, Bismarck; step-grandchildren and their families, Stacey (Nathan) Gannon, and their children Colin, Kaitlyn, and Megan, Fargo; Michael Baisch, Rochester, Minn.; Sarah Williams (friend, Billy Ackerman), San Diego, Calif.; Jill (Nico) Cherubin and their children, Kyanna and Luca, St. Croix, USVI; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha; sons, Dale, Rex and Terry; daughter, Ginger; infant daughter, Sarah; step-son, Greg Krogh; sister, Ruth Kinnischtzke; and brother, Wilbert M. Sayler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church, Mandan, or the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, Bismarck.

To share memories of Les and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.