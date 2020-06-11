Leslie Kautz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leslie Paul Kautz, 66, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, with family by his side.

He was born to Paul and Bernice (Woods) Kautz on June 25, 1953.

He grew up in Linton and graduated from Linton High School in 1971. He enlisted in the ND National Guard and served for six years.

On July 12, 1975, Les married Denice (Sathren) at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. They began their life together in Minot and moved to Denver, Colo., in 1976, where he worked as an EMT and Locksmith. He moved his family back to Linton in 1982 and worked in law enforcement for many years.

Les was blessed to share his life with his wife, Denice: two sons; Chris (Heather) Kautz, Bismarck, and Jeramie (Emily) Kautz, Linton, and daughter Sara (Mike) Pazie, of Lemmon; six grandchildren: Ryker and Rali Kautz, Caden Kautz, William, Heidi and Abbigail Pazie; mom, Bernice Kautz of Strasburg; sister, Linda Rambough, Bismarck, and a brother, Donald (Elizabeth) Kautz, Big Lake, Minn.; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.