Leslie Heck

Leslie W. Heck, 86, Bismarck, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck.

Les was born Dec. 19, 1933 to Pevis and Anna (Kary) Heck in Ft. Rice.

He was raised on a farm with his 10 other siblings. Based on some of the stories shared over the years, they all worked hard, but good times were had as well.

After finishing high school and upon leaving the farm, Les enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1954. He served in the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany, where he served as a telegraph specialist.

When he was discharged from the Army, he spent 11 years as the parts manager for the local Ford dealership, Raymond Ford, servicing vehicles throughout the area, and making many friends in the community. For a short period after that role, he moved to Fort Yates and with his family, owned and operated a grocery/general store. Eventually, he wanted to get back to his enjoyment of servicearts and vehicles, and this led him to opening a Champion Auto store in 1973, on the Strip, in Mandan.