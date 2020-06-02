LeRoy Hamre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeRoy "Lee" Robert Hamre, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, died of natural causes on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Sertoma Park, Shelter #10. This is a large shelter and social distancing will be encouraged. Rev. Jodi Myrvik, of Edmore will officiate, and a reception will follow. Interment will be held 2 p.m. in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Lee was born Feb. 3, 1931 in Sarles to Robert Hamre and Arnetta (Nettie) McGregor Hamre. He was raised and educated in Fairdale and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He served in the 27th Infantry Regiment (Wolfhounds) in Korea (1951-52). He proudly participated in the ND Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015.

On Aug. 20, 1955, Lee married Lila Mae Okeson of rural Adams and worked in financing for 15 years with CIT, before becoming a commercial lender at First National Bank in Dickinson.