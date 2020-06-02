LeRoy Hamre

LeRoy "Lee" Robert Hamre, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Dickinson, died of natural causes on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Sertoma Park, Shelter #10. This is a large shelter and social distancing will be encouraged. Rev. Jodi Myrvik, of Edmore will officiate, and a reception will follow. Interment will be held 2 p.m. in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
Lee was born Feb. 3, 1931 in Sarles to Robert Hamre and Arnetta (Nettie) McGregor Hamre. He was raised and educated in Fairdale and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He served in the 27th Infantry Regiment (Wolfhounds) in Korea (1951-52). He proudly participated in the ND Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015.
On Aug. 20, 1955, Lee married Lila Mae Okeson of rural Adams and worked in financing for 15 years with CIT, before becoming a commercial lender at First National Bank in Dickinson.
Lee enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at Lake Melissa in Minnesota and in Arizona. He was an avid reader, loved playing duplicate bridge and attained the rank of Life Master. He also enjoyed bingo, Twins games, UND sports, concerts and more reading! He was an active member of: United Church of Christ in Dickinson, Rotary, Elks, Sons of Norway, American Contract Bridge League, American Legion Club, 164th Infantry Association and UCT.
Lee is survived by three daughters, Mary (Daryl) Splichal, Bismarck, Susan (Don) Moser, Turner, Ore., and Nancy (Joshua) Shirley, Dallas, Ore.; three sons, Robert (Julie), Salem, Ore., Richard, Laguna Beach, Calif., and John (Marimar), Bismarck; one brother, Loren (Kathy) Hamre, Hillsboro; brother-in-law, Lee (Marlene) Okeson, San Diego, Calif.; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Okeson, Park River; and Jeanne Monson, Grafton; 10 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 58 years, Lila Mae (2013), infant sister Arlene; sisters-in-laws and their husbands, Shirley (Clifford) Myrvik, Edmore; Darlene (Mosey) Flaten, Park River, and brothers-in-law Milo and Glenn Okeson, rural Adams.
Please sign Lee's guestbook at: www.EastgateFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local library or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Enjoy a hamburger with extra pickles and no onions and read a good book in Lee's honor.
