LeRoy Ernst

LeRoy H. Ernst passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from natural causes at his home in Bismarck Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 79. A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Family will receive guests from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan with full military honors.

LeRoy Harry Ernst was born to Emil and Rose (Schick) Ernst on the Ernst farmstead, 4.5 miles west of Roscoe, S.D., June 25, 1941 — the youngest of four children. He was raised and educated in Roscoe, graduating from Roscoe High School May 1959. In his formative years, LeRoy was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Roscoe, where he was confirmed April 3, 1955.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 2nd Reconnaissance Squadron with the 10th United States Calvary, where he was stationed for a time in Korea. Proudly serving his country, he rose through the ranks to become sergeant. Following his honorable discharge, he went on to complete his studies at Northern State College in Aberdeen, S.D., receiving a bachelor's of science degree August 1965.