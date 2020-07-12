× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeRoy Bender, 88, formerly of Washburn, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of July 6, 2020, at Sunset Drive-a Prospera Community, Mandan. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at First Lutheran Church, Washburn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Washburn.

LeRoy Bender He was born March 25, 1932, to Julius and Emily (Renner) Bender. He married Arlene Renk Jan. 10, 1954, and they had four children. As a young man, LeRoy began his career as a carpenter working for a Bismarck construction company. In 1955, he moved his new family to the Washburn area and began farming until 1987. In his retirement he continued to have odd jobs of carpentry and was a custodian at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center until he was 85 years old.

LeRoy was proud of his farming life but got joy later in life from interacting with other people while working at the Interpretive Center. He loved woodworking and collecting toy tractors. In August of 2018 LeRoy moved to Edgewood Assisting Living and again found joy in building new friendships and spending time with his wife. LeRoy and Arlene were good travel partners and enjoyed many travel destinations during their years together.