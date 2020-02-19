Leone Hagen

Leone Mavis Hagen, 88, Kulm, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown. Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, Kulm, followed by dinner and fellowship. A second service will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, at Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton, following the regular Sunday service. Lunch and fellowship will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at approximately 12 p.m.

Leone was born Sept. 19, 1931 to Robert Cornelius and Anna Sophia (Johnson) Thompson in rural Mercer County. She grew up on a farm near Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1948.

Following high school, she started teaching at a country school at the age of 16 and continued to teach for 16 years, stopping only to start her family. She obtained her teaching degree from Dickinson State College. She taught school in rural Mercer County, Stanton and Bismarck.

On June 3, 1961, Leone married John Martin Hagen in Bismarck. They had three children Harold Mark, Julie Ann, and Jennifer Joy. After marrying they took over the family farm in Painted Woods Township, Burleigh County. In addition to raising their family, John and Leone farmed for 33 years, raising cattle and small grain crops until 1994.