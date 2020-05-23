Leonard Wangler

He was born in the Pierce County home of his parents, Ferdinand and Veronica (Hoffert) Wangler on Feb. 8, 1938. He married Theresa Kuntz on Oct. 19 1959, and was a lifelong Balta resident.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Balta with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a rosary and vigil service starting at 7 p.m., all in the Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby. Reviewal will be held for one hour prior to the time of the service on Tuesday in the church. Please be respectful of the COVID-19 restrictions for gatherings and facial coverings are advised.