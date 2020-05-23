Leonard Wangler

Leonard P. Wangler, 82, Balta, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Heart of America Care Center in Rugby.
He was born in the Pierce County home of his parents, Ferdinand and Veronica (Hoffert) Wangler on Feb. 8, 1938. He married Theresa Kuntz on Oct. 19 1959, and was a lifelong Balta resident.
Survivors include his wife; children, Fred (Charlotte), Casselton, Sandy (Brian) Olson, Bismarck, Kevin, Balta, Steven (Beth), Bismarck, Debbie (Lawrence) Mattern, Rugby, Laurie (Jay) Schepp, Bismarck and Patti (Mike) Yoder, Devils Lake; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Delores McDowell, Bernice (Leo) Broden, Richard (Mary) Wangler, Rita (Wesley) Muffenbier, Carol (Joe) Goldade, Rose (Richard) Aberle, James (Sandy) Wangler and Eugene (Melodye) Wangler; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Balta with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday with a rosary and vigil service starting at 7 p.m., all in the Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby. Reviewal will be held for one hour prior to the time of the service on Tuesday in the church. Please be respectful of the COVID-19 restrictions for gatherings and facial coverings are advised. Online condolences: www.funeralsbyanderson.com (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)
