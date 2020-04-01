Leonard Schneibel, 90, Bismarck, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Nursing Home.
Leonard was born June 22, 1929, in Rugby, the son of August and Philomena Schneibel.
On Oct. 16, 1950, he married Bernadine L. Eisenzimmer in Balta.
A lifelong salesman, working for Hardy Salt Company and Kraft Foods, Leonard earned many sales awards, including Salesman of the Year, which was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks and Eagles clubs. Leonard enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time with family and friends. He also liked to golf and for four years, he was a ranger on the golf course. Leonard and Bernadine were members of St. Anne's Catholic Church, where they were active and made rosaries for missions. He served as a church usher for over 13 years in both Minot and Bismarck.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Bernadine; daughters, Marlene (Chester) Anfinson, Casper, Wyo., Becky (Tom) Fracassi, Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Lenae (Kevin) Iverson, Mandan; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane; son, Larry; parents; brothers, George, Jim, Frank and Tony; sisters, Clara Brossart, Rose Solem and Helen Olsen.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website. Please check www.eastgatefuneral.com for the latest COVID-19 update.
