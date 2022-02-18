Leonard Martian

Leonard James Martian was born in rural Glencross, South Dakota. Leonard loved sharing his memories of growing up on the farm with his brothers and sisters. Leonard married Raetta and in 1984 moved to Bismarck.

While in Bismarck, Leonard worked at The Manchester House caring for foster children by cooking their favorite meals. He loved cooking chicken noodle soup and dumphnoodla and watermelon for his family. Leonard enjoyed fishing and tending to his garden.

Leonard is survived by his wife Raetta, daughter LaVonne and son Justin, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, one son-in-law, and one grandchild.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Cards can be mailed in lieu of flowers to LaVonne Parsons, 2501 39th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104