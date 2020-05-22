× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Leonard Klein, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Center, went to be with his beloved wife and Lord on May 19, 2020. A private family service will be held Wednesday, May 27.

A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Leonard was born March 14, 1931 to John and Clementine (Zentner) Klein in Bismarck. He was raised on the family farm and attended a one-room school in Center. Through friends he met and married Delores Dauenhauer on Oct. 16, 1950. They started their life together on the farm in Center before moving to Bismarck in 1952.

Upon moving to Bismarck, Leonard worked for Igoe Construction, Atlas Incorporated and McCabe Methodist Church where he retired as the custodian.