Our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Leonard Klein, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Center, went to be with his beloved wife and Lord on May 19, 2020. A private family service will be held Wednesday, May 27.
A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.
Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.
Leonard was born March 14, 1931 to John and Clementine (Zentner) Klein in Bismarck. He was raised on the family farm and attended a one-room school in Center. Through friends he met and married Delores Dauenhauer on Oct. 16, 1950. They started their life together on the farm in Center before moving to Bismarck in 1952.
Upon moving to Bismarck, Leonard worked for Igoe Construction, Atlas Incorporated and McCabe Methodist Church where he retired as the custodian.
Leonard was very kind and hardworking. He had the gift of playing music by ear. Mom always said how he would sit on the hay bales and play his violin. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica, piano and accordion. He volunteered for several years playing accordion for nursing homes and St. Alexius hospital. He was also a very good dancer and loved to dance the polka at the Eagle's Club for years. He enjoyed seeing his great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn. When he talked about her his eyes would light up. Recently, he had a great-grandson, Kaiden, which he could only see through pictures.
He is survived by his daughters, Jane Van Beek and Sherry (Joel) Schmitt; grandchildren, Shannon (Jared) Bathurst, Jesse (Amy) Van Beek, Cameron (Cait) Van Beek, Travis (Alicia) Schmitt, Derek (Lindsey) Schmitt and Kendra Schmitt; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kaiden Bathurst, Avri, Anthea, Cartyr, Koltyn and Lennyx Schmitt; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sons-in-law Bradley and Randall Van Beek, brother John, and sisters Flora and Margaret.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Heart Association.
