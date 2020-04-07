Due to Covid-19, funeral services for Leonard Hoffmann, 92, Bismarck, formerly of Watford City, are tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 29, at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home.
Leonard passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Bismarck.
Leonard Alysius Hoffmann was born June 7, 1927 to Louis and Luella Cora (La Plant) Hoffmann. Leonard was born on the Hoffmann homestead. He attended country school through eighth grade. Leonard joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, serving his country in Guam during WWII. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947. Leonard then attended SSCS at Wahpeton in the fall of 1947. On Sept. 17, 1948 he married his lifetime companion Lillian Watson. Together they worked side by side farming and ranching with the Watson family for the next six years. This ranch was north of Grassy Butte along Hwy 85 where they raised sheep, milked cows and raised grain crops. They greeted their first born, Colleen Margaret in December of 1949 and their second daughter, Cheryl Lillian in September of 1951.
Leonard and Lillian then had the opportunity to purchase the Hoffmann family farm south east of Watford City in the fall of 1954 and their third child, a son, Leonard Wayne was born in October of 1956. Leonard and Lillian worked together on the farm raising grain crops, forage crops, milked cows, raised beef cattle and a variety of other farm animals which they enjoyed for many years.
Leonard enjoyed farming and ranching but also loved to fish, hunt, ride horses, snowmobile and fly. He owned and operated Hoffmann Motors in the 70's. He also built and operated the Long X Mobile Home park that opened in 1980. He enjoyed all of these ventures, however decided farming and ranching was his true love. He and Lillian had the opportunity to travel to many different places around the globe, as well as many states and trips to see his family in the states of California, Kansas, Utah and Washington.
In 2012 they purchased a home in Gilbert, Ariz., so they could enjoy warmer winters. They enjoyed the winter months there, returning to the farm for the summer months. In the fall of 2018 due to health issues he and Lillian resided at St. Gabriel's in Bismarck. He was surrounded by family when he passed on March 27. Leonard loved life and his family, spending time with them as much as possible. He loved having them around and supported them, whether it be baseball, rodeo, horse shows or visiting Disney World with the grandkids.
Leonard was a 73 year member of the American Legion Carl E Rogen Post #29 in Watford City, also serving on their Drill Team, a charter member of the Eagles Club since 1973, 50 Years in the Saddle, and he also served on the Farmers Union Oil Company Board of Directors for nine years and one term as president.
He is survived by his wife Lillian of 71 years, daughter Colleen (Ronnie) Morlock, Bismarck, daughter Cheryl (Scott), Killdeer and son Leonard (Margaret), Bismarck. Grandchildren: Leah Madison (Robb Ziegler), Blaine, Minn., Laurie (Jason) Koenig, Chanhassen, Minn., DeAnn (Matt) Zander, Killdeer, Kara (Taylor) Bang, Killdeer, Brett Hoffmann and Samantha (fiancé), St. Louis Park, Minn., Ashley (Calvin) Crawford, Bismarck. Great-grandchildren: Hayden (Clarissa) Zander, Hoyt Zander, Colin Koenig, Karly Bang and Kelly Bang. Brother Donald, Dickinson; sisters-in-law Linda Watson, Mesa, Ariz., Velma Hoffmann, Spanish Fork, Utah, Anna Hoffmann, El Dorado, Kan., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Luella Hoffmann, brothers and sisters in-law: Victor (Phyllis) Hoffmann, LeRoy Hoffmann, Raymond Hoffmann and Ray Hoffmann, sisters: Luella (Sam) Fox, Viola (Lon) Grange, Beulah (Donald) Morgan and Eveline (Adolf) Quinnell, father and mother-in-law Woodie and Margaret Watson, brother-in-law, Woodie Lee Watson, sister-in-law Lola (Kummer) Sondrol and brother-in-law Raymond Kummer.
