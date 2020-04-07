Leonard Hoffmann

Leonard enjoyed farming and ranching but also loved to fish, hunt, ride horses, snowmobile and fly. He owned and operated Hoffmann Motors in the 70's. He also built and operated the Long X Mobile Home park that opened in 1980. He enjoyed all of these ventures, however decided farming and ranching was his true love. He and Lillian had the opportunity to travel to many different places around the globe, as well as many states and trips to see his family in the states of California, Kansas, Utah and Washington.

In 2012 they purchased a home in Gilbert, Ariz., so they could enjoy warmer winters. They enjoyed the winter months there, returning to the farm for the summer months. In the fall of 2018 due to health issues he and Lillian resided at St. Gabriel's in Bismarck. He was surrounded by family when he passed on March 27. Leonard loved life and his family, spending time with them as much as possible. He loved having them around and supported them, whether it be baseball, rodeo, horse shows or visiting Disney World with the grandkids.

Leonard was a 73 year member of the American Legion Carl E Rogen Post #29 in Watford City, also serving on their Drill Team, a charter member of the Eagles Club since 1973, 50 Years in the Saddle, and he also served on the Farmers Union Oil Company Board of Directors for nine years and one term as president.