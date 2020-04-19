Leona Hammes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leona E. Hammes, 91 and two days, left this earth and 'went over the mountain' to join her beloved husband Jim on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bethany Retirement Living in south Fargo.

Leona was born Leona Weber on March 29, 1929, to Joseph and Johanna Weber of Schefield. The eldest of eight children on the farm, she attended boarding school at St. Mary's in New England. Leona loved the nuns at boarding school, finishing high school in just three years. She especially enjoyed washing dishes, where she could have one-on-one conversations with the nuns. She went on to nurses training at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, where she became a registered nurse.

Leona was joined together in the sacrament of marriage to James A. Hammes of New England on June 20, 1959. They made their home in Bismarck, where Jim was in the Dairy Queen and restaurant business. Leona retired from her nursing career, and together they had four children. They raised their children there, and lived in Bismarck until 2003, when they relocated to Fargo to be nearer to their family. Jim preceded Leona in death on March 13, 2005, and Leona moved into assisted living at Bethany Retirement home in 2011. She resided in Assisted Living for eight years and moved over to Skilled Care in early 2019. She passed almost exactly a year later.