Leona Dirk

Leona Loeb was born July 22, 1933, to Lorenz and Emma (Ternes) Loeb in Raleigh. The youngest child in the family, Leona worked very hard helping her older sisters with household chores as the family farm was the center of life growing up. Leona also had a special place in her heart for her sister Marie, who passed away in 1973. It hurt Leona to lose her sister at such a young age. Leona spoke of Marie often and with great respect and admiration. Leona lived for cuddling babies and she often spoke of that, helping Marie with her 13 children growing up. Leona talked about all of her brothers and sisters often. She loved all of her nieces and nephews so much. She shared many stories of how she enjoyed canning and gardening with her mother after Leona's dad passed away. Leona's strong work ethic was instilled on the family farm and stayed with her throughout her life.

Leona met the love of her life, Mike Dirk, at a dance in St. Gertrude. Leona often said it was love at first sight, and she knew he would be the man she would marry. Their dancing prowess was legendary to those who knew them. Some of our favorite memories and videos over the years were the two of them in what seemed like perfect synchronous movement. Leona married Mike on Sept. 18, 1950, at St. Gertrude, and they made their home in Flasher. Mike and Leona left Flasher in 1953 and moved to Arthur where Mike worked as a laborer and farmed until 1967. By the time they left Arthur for Fargo, seven of their eight children had already been born. Raising her family was central to Leona's early life. The children believe those early farm years were the foundation of who they would become. Hard work, self-reliance, and integrity were the cornerstone of their upbringing.