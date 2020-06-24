Leon Malard

Leon Charles Malard, 92, Bismarck, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in Bismarck. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Stewartsdale Cemetery, rural Bismarck.
Leon was born May 27, 1928, in Bismarck, to Charles and Hazel (Brown) Malard. He was raised on a farm southeast of Bismarck and attended Welch Spur County School. On Nov. 1, 1950, he married Leah Ramsey in Fort Madison, Iowa. He served in the US Army from 1951-52, in Fort Louis, Wash., where he worked as a cook and Mess Sergeant. He and his son farmed and sheared sheep throughout North and South Dakota for 44 years. He served on the Burleigh County Weed Board, and numerous state and local boards all his life. Leon was a member of the Bismarck Eagles, American Legion, VFW Post 1326, and AmVets.
He is survived by his wife, Leah; seven daughters, Cheryl (Chuck) Helm, Mandan, Lana (Dave) Kershaw, Gillette, Wyoming, Colette (Steve) Perkins, Bismarck, Denise Sullivan, Lori Reis, all of Linton, North Dakota, Betty (Keith) Brown, Crosby, North Dakota, and Kelly (Jim) Anderson, Billings, Montana; one son, Charles (Mary) Malard, Bismarck; sister, Eunice (Kenny) Rants, Bismarck; two brothers, Eugene (Mary), Moffit, and Elroy (Tina), Menoken; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; brother-in-law, Wayne Gabel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Norma Olson, Marie Harr, Evelyn Clooten, Irene Miller, Anna (Gene) Gabel, Charlene Gabel and Bertha (Julius) Meiers; granddaughter, Amber Sullivan and son-in-law, Paul Reis.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
